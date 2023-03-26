Centre approves nearly Rs 700 cr for national highway widening project in Hassan

The Centre has approved a sum of Rs 698.08 crore for the widening of the Belur to Hassan section of NH373, with the addition of paved shoulders, in Karnataka, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday.

"This project, executed under the NH(O) Annual Plan 2022-23 (Package-II), will be carried out in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode, " he tweeted.

There was long standing demand from local people and travellers to widening the road due to increased traffic density.