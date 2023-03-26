Centre approves nearly Rs 700 cr for national highway widening project in Hassan

Rs 698 cr approved for highway widening in Hassan

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady,
  • Mar 26 2023, 17:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 17:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The Centre has approved a sum of Rs 698.08 crore for the widening of the Belur to Hassan section of NH373, with the addition of paved shoulders, in Karnataka, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday.

"This project, executed under the NH(O) Annual Plan 2022-23 (Package-II), will be carried out in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode, " he tweeted.

There was long standing demand from local people and travellers to widening the road due to increased traffic density.

Hassan
National Highway
Karnataka
Karnataka News

