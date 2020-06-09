Chamarajanagar reports first COVID-19 positive case

Chamarajanagar reports first COVID-19 positive case

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Chamarajanagar ,
  • Jun 09 2020, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 15:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Chamarajanagar district, which remained COVID-19-free for the last three months, registered its first novel coronavirus positive case on Tuesday. 

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

A medical student, a returnee from Maharashtra, tested positive, said Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi. 

However, the patient's brother and mother tested negative. 

The trio had reached Bengaluru by train from Mumbai on Friday. From there, they travelled in a car to Palimedu in Hanur taluk. 

On Saturday, they visited the fever clinic in Kollegal, where their blood and throat swab samples were taken, the DC explained.

The DC has appealed to the people of the district not to panic as the person who tested positive was from Mumbai and Chamarajanagar remains a green district.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Chamarajanagar
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Brazil accused of manipulating COVID-19 death toll

Brazil accused of manipulating COVID-19 death toll

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Part of China's Great Wall not built for war: Study

Part of China's Great Wall not built for war: Study

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

 