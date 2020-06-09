Chamarajanagar reports first COVID-19 positive case

Chamarajanagar district, which remained COVID-19-free for the last three months, registered its first novel coronavirus positive case on Tuesday.

A medical student, a returnee from Maharashtra, tested positive, said Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi.

However, the patient's brother and mother tested negative.

The trio had reached Bengaluru by train from Mumbai on Friday. From there, they travelled in a car to Palimedu in Hanur taluk.

On Saturday, they visited the fever clinic in Kollegal, where their blood and throat swab samples were taken, the DC explained.

The DC has appealed to the people of the district not to panic as the person who tested positive was from Mumbai and Chamarajanagar remains a green district.