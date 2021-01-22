Soliga woman Madamma to go as R-Day guest to Delhi

Chamarajanagar's Soliga woman Madamma to participate in Delhi's Republic Day parade as guest

The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs invites two persons from each state every year belonging to the tribal communities

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Chamarajanagar ,
  • Jan 22 2021, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 22:15 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

Madamma, a Soliga woman of the district, will participate as a guest in the Republic Day parade to be held in New Delhi on January 26.

The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs invites two persons from each state every year belonging to the tribal communities, to participate in the Republic Day programme in the national capital.

One among them is Madamma, 58, of Hosapodu, Punajanuru village, Chamarajanagar taluk.

Members of the State Tribal Research Centre, Mysuru, will accompany Madamma to New Delhi. Madamma is involved in creating awareness on education and social activities among Soligas of the Punajanuru region.

Scheduled Tribe Welfare Officer Honnegowda said those who are involved in social activities and willing to travel are selected to attend the Republic Day parade. Madamma reached the Tribal Research Centre in Mysuru on Friday, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Soligas
Republic Day
Chamarajanagar
Karnataka
Delhi

What's Brewing

Puppy waits six days outside hospital for sick owner

Puppy waits six days outside hospital for sick owner

These 5 factors will decide the fate of Tokyo Olympics

These 5 factors will decide the fate of Tokyo Olympics

Chinese documentary marks year since Wuhan lockdown

Chinese documentary marks year since Wuhan lockdown

Gill's father reveals son's secret of cricket success

Gill's father reveals son's secret of cricket success

Kremlin misread Navalny’s resolve to fight

Kremlin misread Navalny’s resolve to fight

'I thought 'Silence of the Lambs' was children's story'

'I thought 'Silence of the Lambs' was children's story'

'The White Tiger' movie review: He's not a 'Slumdog'

'The White Tiger' movie review: He's not a 'Slumdog'

 