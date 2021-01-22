Chamarajanagar's Soliga woman Madamma to participate in Delhi's Republic Day parade as guest

Madamma, a Soliga woman of the district, will participate as a guest in the Republic Day parade to be held in New Delhi on January 26.

The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs invites two persons from each state every year belonging to the tribal communities, to participate in the Republic Day programme in the national capital.

One among them is Madamma, 58, of Hosapodu, Punajanuru village, Chamarajanagar taluk.

Members of the State Tribal Research Centre, Mysuru, will accompany Madamma to New Delhi. Madamma is involved in creating awareness on education and social activities among Soligas of the Punajanuru region.

Scheduled Tribe Welfare Officer Honnegowda said those who are involved in social activities and willing to travel are selected to attend the Republic Day parade. Madamma reached the Tribal Research Centre in Mysuru on Friday, he said.