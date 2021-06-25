Chamul expands market to other states

The district milk federation has planned to expand the market of Chamul (Chamarajanagar Milk Union Limited) products. The milk produced here will not only be marketed in neighbouring states, but also sent to eastern states, the Indian Army and Bhutan.

Chamul Managing Director M Rajashekaramurthy said the Nandini Goodlife milk was being transported to Bhutan pre-Covid outbreak. The supply will resume again, he said.

Around 4.5 to 5 lakh litres of Goodlife milk is being supplied to the Indian Army in Assam Rifles every month and 1.5 lakh litres is being exported to Bhutan. Around 60,000 litres of milk is being supplied to Meghalaya, Mizoram, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and other places.

Recently around 1,000 litres of Nandini milk was supplied to Ooty in Tamil Nadu, he said.

The district produces 2.75 lakh litres of milk every day, including 1.2 lakh Goodlife milk sachets. Around 40,000 litres is supplied to Mother Dairy and 33,000 litres sold locally. Besides, curd, buttermilk, ghee, butter and other milk products are also produced, he added.