Chamundi ropeway project has been cancelled: Minister S T Somashekar

Chamundeshwari MLA G T Devegowda raised his objection to the project

  • Jul 06 2022, 14:21 ist
The Mysuru district administration has decided to drop controversial ropeway at Chamundi Hill at a meeting chaired by the district in-charge Minister S T Somashekar at the DC Office. 

Chamundeshwari MLA G T Devegowda raised his objection to the project and said the ropeway is not necessary and "we need to protect the ecosystem of the hill".

MP Pratap Simha also opposed the project and said, though the government announced the ropeway in the budget, the government had asked for public opinion.

However, the District in-charge Minister said the project has been cancelled.

