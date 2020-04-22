Civic worker engaged to spray disinfectant dies

A civic worker, who was involved in spraying disinfectants in villages under Kalkuni Gram Panchayat in the taluk, took ill and died on Tuesday night.

Basavaraju (45) of Kalkuni village is the victim. He used to prepare the disinfectant solution and spray the same at the designated places.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The civic worker was complaining of headache and body pain for the past one week. But, he continued work after taking some tablets. Basavaraju was on duty on Tuesday, when he collapsed. He was rushed to Mandya District Hospital, where he failed to respond to treatment and died.

It is suspected that he might have taken ill and died due to the prolonged exposure to disinfectants. However, the exact reason will be known after post-mortem. The deputy commissioner has ordered a probe, said District Health Officer Dr H P Manchegowda.

Siddaraju, a local activist, said, traces of chemicals were observed in his blood sample reports.