Civic worker engaged to spray disinfectant dies

DHNS
DHNS, Malavalli (Mandya district),
  • Apr 22 2020, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 22:12 ist
Representative image

A civic worker, who was involved in spraying disinfectants in villages under Kalkuni Gram Panchayat in the taluk, took ill and died on Tuesday night.

Basavaraju (45) of Kalkuni village is the victim. He used to prepare the disinfectant solution and spray the same at the designated places. 

The civic worker was complaining of headache and body pain for the past one week. But, he continued work after taking some tablets. Basavaraju was on duty on Tuesday, when he collapsed. He was rushed to Mandya District Hospital, where he failed to respond to treatment and died.

It is suspected that he might have taken ill and died due to the prolonged exposure to disinfectants. However, the exact reason will be known after post-mortem. The deputy commissioner has ordered a probe, said District Health Officer Dr H P Manchegowda.

Siddaraju, a local activist, said, traces of chemicals were observed in his blood sample reports. 

