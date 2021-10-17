CM Bommai to chair crucial meeting on MySugar factory in Bengaluru today

Political leaders and representatives of various organisations took part in the preliminary meeting organised by Raitha Hitharakshana Samiti, ahead of a meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in Bengaluru on October 18.

The CM had invited them to a meeting to discuss the MySugar factory issue in Bengaluru on October 18 and had even assured them of giving them the good news.

The District Raitha Hitharakshana Samiti has been staging indefinite stir for more than a month at Sir M Visvesvaraya statue in Mandya. Various political leaders participated in the protest and extended support. The CM too had visited the protest venue on October 15.

Former MLA H D Chowdaiah said that this was the last attempt to save the factory. The CM should give a clear message that the factory would be run by the government as urged by the farmers and sugarcane growers of the district. MLA DC Thammanna said that the CM's assurance on MySugar had raised hopes of the farmers of the district. The factory should not be privatised for any reason.

MLA C S Puttaraju, MLC KT Srikantegowda, former MLAs G B Shivakumar, Kalpana Siddaraju, Organising Secretary Sunanda Jayaram and other leaders were present.

