‘CM Yediyurappa briefed about development in Talacauvery’

Five people had gone missing during the landslide at Gajagiri hills in Talacauvery. Among them, bodies of Anandatheertha Achar and Talacauvery Chief Priest Narayana Achar have been recovered, District In-charge Minister V Somanna announced on Tuesday.

Speaking to mediapersons in a press conference at Hotel Mayura in Bhagamandala on Tuesday, he said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was briefed about the developments in Talacauvery.

“As several household materials were found two km away from the site of the landslide on Monday, the rescue teams were told to carry out operations at the very place. When searched, the body of Narayana Achar was found on Tuesday”, he said.

The minister meanwhile lauded the efforts of NDRF, SDRF, police, forest and fire and emergency services personnel, who carried out the operation.

The search is on to find the other three persons, he added.

Somanna said that the road leading to Talacauvery temple was being repaired. The daily prayers will be restarted under the guidance of the Tantri of Talacauvery Kshetra from Friday, he added.

The minister offered prayers at Bhagandeshwara Temple in Bhagamandala.