Compensation sought for pourakarmika's death  

A 40-year-old pourakarmika died while performing duty in Hunsur on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Murugesh. He was working with Hunsur City Municipal Council for the last 14 years.

Following the death of Murugesh, his family members, relatives and civic workers staged a protest demanding compensation. Murugesh is survived by wife and two children.

A worker said, "As many as 50 workers were appointed directly and four of them have died, but no compensation is released. The authorities concerned should release the compensation immediately."