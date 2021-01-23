Conduct study to ensure dams, bridges are safe following explosion in Shivamogga: U T Khader

Former minister and MLA U T Khader demanded a high-level study to ensure that major and minor dams, bridges in Shivamogga and surrounding districts are safe following the massive explosion that took place in a stone crusher facility, in Shivamogga.

"Any damage to dams, bridges will have an impact when the region receives bountiful of rainfall in monsoon. There is a need to conduct a study on any cracks in hillocks in the vicinity and ensure that all major installations are safe", he told mediapersons.

Further, he sought to know whether there was no law and order in CM’s home district. "The police book cases when sand is transported in mini lorries. Why vehicles were not seized when huge quantities of explosives were transported? Whether higher officials from the mines and geology department were not aware of the huge quantity of explosives in quarry sites. Mines and Geology Minister should tender resignation owning moral responsibility," he added.

Khader further stated, "Several houses have been damaged in three districts following the tremors felt after the explosion. The government should disburse compensation for the damages immediately."

Meanwhile, MLC Prakash Rathod said that illegal quarries were functioning in Shivamogga district. "Who should be responsible for the loss of lives and damage to properties following the explosion in stone crusher facility? Nearly 60 villages were affected in the explosion", he added.

JPC probe

The MLC urged the Central government to constitute a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe into the purported WhatsApp chats of Arnab Goswami for breach of national security and violations of Official Secrets Act and book those involved. Breaching of national security amounts to treason and action should be initiated against those responsible for it.