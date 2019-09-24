Cong backs govt's decision to transfer Rohini Sindhuri

The labour cell of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee has backed the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government’s decision to transfer IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri from the Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, saying that she was working against the interest of the labourers.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, state president of the KPCC labour cell S S Prakasham said, Rohini as secretary of the Board had exceeded her brief by annulling the membership of the labourers, who had enrolled their names with the board four-five years ago.

“Many labourers might be working in other sectors for some reasons. Just because they are not construction labourers, it doesn’t mean that they are no more labourers. Majority of them are still working in unorganised sectors. Disqualifying them is an injustice to the labour class,” he said. He also charged that Rohini had withheld the stipend and scholarship to the children of labourers. “She was sitting on Rs 8,000 crore corpus that was collected as cess over the years, and not utilising the same for the welfare of the labourers,” Prakasham said.