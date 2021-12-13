Congress padyatra stopped near Suvarna Vidhan Soudha

Padyatra 'Suvarna Vidhan Soudha Chalo' organised by Congress to garner the attention of the government towards grievances of people from Khanapur taluk and to make basic infrastructure available was stopped by City Police near Suvarna Vidhan Soudha with prohibitory orders for the legislative session being in effect on Monday.

Khanapur MLA Dr Anjali Nimbalkar had organised the padyatra from Khanapur to Suvarna Vidhan Soudha. Along with her supporter's, the lawmaker had left Khanapur on Sunday.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah joined the padayatra near Alarwad cross.

When the padayatra neared Suvarna Vidhan Soudha, police stopped Congress leaders and asked them to proceed towards Suvarna Garden venue for protest. It led to verbal exchanges and Siddaramaiah even cautioned to move privilege motion against the officials.

Later addressing Congress supporters Siddaramaiah accused the government of failing to come to the aid of flood-affected in the state and Khanapur taluk in particular. They himself has inspected the losses due to floods and rains in Khanapur.

