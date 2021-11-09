Cops hunt for absconding Mangaluru advocate facing sexual harassment charges

Mangaluru police have issued a lookout circular (LOC) for tracing Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) of Lokayukta and ACB (Anti Corruption Bureau) K S N Rajesh, who is facing charges of sexually harassing and threatening a law intern and her friend.

Two cases against Rajesh were registered in the Women’s Police Station in Mangaluru on October 18 and he has been absconding since then.

The LOC has been issued to ensure that he doesn't flee the country and it has been circulated in airports across the country, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Four police teams are working to trace the advocate under the guidance of ACP (South) Ranjith. As Rajesh has 12 bank accounts, the police have sent a requisition to all the banks to freeze his accounts and intimate the police on the withdrawal of money from these accounts.

Based on the movement of Rajesh, the police have sent information about him to Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Goa. In addition, the police have also sought information on Achut K B from Bengaluru, for harbouring and assisting Rajesh. Both have been absconding with Car no KA 02 MQ 2379 (Renault Duster).

It may be recalled that after two cases were registered against Rajesh, Karnataka State Bar Council (KSBC) took suo motu cognisance of it and suspended his enrolment to council with immediate effect.

