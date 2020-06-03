Coronavirus: Dakshina Kannada, Kasargod authorities issue SOP for daily commuters

Dakshina Kannada district administration has issued SOP (standard operating procedure) for interstate travel movement of daily commuters between Dakshina Kannada and Kasargod districts.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said that the daily passes will be issued only for working professionals/students who have to commute only a daily basis. Those who wish to travel to DK district from Kasargod have to register on https://bit.ly/dkdpermit for daily pass.

The pass application should clearly mention origin and destination locations, the complete work address at DK. The applicant should also upload Aadhaar card, proof of workplace. On receipt of the applications, the AC of Mangaluru division will issue the pass which will be valid till June 30.

The DC said that the pass details will be recorded at Talapady check post daily. Those who fail to report during the exit from Dakshina Kannada will be subjected to quarantine by the taluk administration and penal action will be initiated as per Epidemic Act, she warned. Thermal screening of all persons entering DK will be conducted at the checkpost. Only those who are asymptomatic will be allowed to enter.

The DC clarified that all the guidelines regarding sevasindhu registration and quarantine conditions will continue for other categories of travellers coming into the district. The SOP and e-pass system is only for daily passes for those who are employed in Mangaluru.

Similarly, Kasargod District Collector too has issued a SOP for those who wish to daily commute to Kasargod from Dakshina Kannada. Those who wish to commute have to register in COVID-19 Jagratha portal under the emergency pass category and the applicant has to mention the reason as “inter state travel on a daily basis."

Following the rise in COVID-19 cases in Kasargod, the DK district administration had banned movement of all vehicles on Dakshina Kannada - Kerala border roads from March 21. As a large number of people from border areas commute daily between Kasargod and Mangaluru and vice versa for work purposes,the closure of the border had caused inconvenience for them. There was an increase in demand to issue daily pass for commuters who travel daily.