Coronavirus: Mandya sees 17 fresh COVID-19 positive cases; Hassan reports 4

The number of COVID-19 positive cases continued to spike in the Mandya district on Monday with 17 fresh cases being reported from the district. The Mumbai returnees continue to haunt the people of the district.

With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 88, in Mandya. All the positive cases have a travel history of Mumbai, Maharashtra. All the 17 are male, including five children below 10 years. All are being treated at the designated COVID-19 hospital in Mandya.

It may be mentioned that Mandya district reported 22 cases on Sunday. This has sent shock waves among the people of the district. They have alleged that the rise in cases in Mandya district is due to Mumbai returnees.

The district administration has made all necessary arrangements and the migrants are being directly sent for quarantine from the check posts.

Meanwhile, Hassan too reported four fresh novel coronavirus cases on Monday. All the four cases have travel history to Mumbai, Maharashtra. The total number of cases in Hassan is 30.

