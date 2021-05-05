40 MT liquid medical oxygen reaches New Mangalore Port

Covid-19 crisis: 40 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen reaches New Mangalore Port from Bahrain

NMPT said the medical oxygen is donated by Bahrain to Indian Red Cross Society to help overcome the current crisis in India

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 05 2021, 16:00 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 16:07 ist
INS Talwar at New Mangalore Port on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo/Govindraj Javali

Indian Navy vessel INS Talwar, carrying 40 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen filled in cryogenic containers, arrived at New Mangalore Port on Wednesday.

In a tweet, NMPT said the medical oxygen has been donated by the government of Bahrain to Indian Red Cross Society to overcome the current pandemic situation in the country.

In his tweet, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways (I/C) & Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya thanked Bahrain for the initiative.

