Covid-19 crisis: 40 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen reaches New Mangalore Port from Bahrain

Indian Navy vessel INS Talwar, carrying 40 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen filled in cryogenic containers, arrived at New Mangalore Port on Wednesday.

In a tweet, NMPT said the medical oxygen has been donated by the government of Bahrain to Indian Red Cross Society to overcome the current pandemic situation in the country.

In his tweet, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways (I/C) & Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya thanked Bahrain for the initiative.