Covid-19 crisis: 40 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen reaches New Mangalore Port from Bahrain

Indian Navy vessel INS Talwar, carrying 40 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen filled in cryogenic containers, arrived at New Mangalore Port on Wednesday.
In a tweet, NMPT said the medical oxygen has been donated by the government of Bahrain to Indian Red Cross Society to overcome the current pandemic situation in the country.
In his tweet, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways (I/C) & Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya thanked Bahrain for the initiative.
New Mangalore Port receives @IndianNavy’s INS TALWAR, carrying 40 MTs of Liquid Medical Oxygen filled in cryogenic containers donated by the Kingdom of Bahrain.@NewMngPort is handling the #Oxygen cargo on priority basis
Thank you Bahrain 🇧🇭 #IndiaFightsCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/r10RD7LAoe
— Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) May 5, 2021
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
BJP president JP Nadda visits violence hit Bengal
Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term
New Zealand leader Ardern plans to marry in summer
Global vaccine crisis is ominous for climate change
Canadian Gurudwara transforms into vaccination centre
DH Toon | IPL suspended, survival games to continue