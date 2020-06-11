Covid-19: discharge outnumbers new cases in Mysuru dist

The number of discharges outnumbering new Covid-19 cases has instilled confidence among the people, that they are on the path of recovery from the pandemic.

On Wednesday (June 10), the new cases reported from across the state was 120, while the number of discharges was 257. Except, a few districts, the number of recovered patients is more than active cases.

Hassan, Mandya and Mysuru districts have been reporting only a few or nil cases, of late. The number of discharges are increasing. It has come as a ray of hope amid the virus gloom, for the residents.

Initially, Mysuru grabbed the attention by registering more than 70 cases, mostly employees of a Nanjangud-based pharma company and their contacts. It has reported 101 positive cases, as on June 10. While 96 patients have been discharged, there are five active cases.

Mandya reported a spike in positive cases from Malavalli taluk, after clerics connected to a religious congregation in Nizamuddin, Delhi, were found infected. As it was brought under control, it was the turn of migrants from Maharashtra, reporting a spurt in Covid cases.

In all, Mandya reported 334 positive cases. While 247 patients have recovered and discharged, there are 87 active cases.

Meanwhile, Mandya district is again seeing a surge of migrants from Maharashtra, since a couple of days. Approval from Seva Sindhu portal is no more required, they can just register their name and travel. Around 200 migrants have arrived to KR Pet and Nagamangala taluks, and all of them are quarantined at hostels. They are being intercepted at checkposts and quarantined.

District Health Officer Dr H P Manjegowda said, "As the number of patients in the Covid hospital has come down, it is easier to manage newly entering migrants."

Hassan and Chamarajanagar remained green districts, and had even returned to normalcy with business activities. However, returnees from Maharashtra opened the Covid account in the districts. The number of positive cases is 214 in Hassan. While 150 patients are discharged, there are 64 active cases.

The recent addition is Chamarajanagar district, which remained Covid-free for almost three months. It registered its first Covid positive case on Tuesday. Chamarajanagar is the only district in the state, which had not reported any Covid case till recently.

It also attracted the attention of the Union government, and Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan called up Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi to congratulate. A medical student from Maharashtra, who returned to Kollegal, tested positive, adding Chamarajanagar to the state's Covid tally. There is one active case in the district.