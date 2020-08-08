Covid-19: Phase-2 human clinical trials of Zydus Cadila vaccine commence

Phase-2 human clinical trials of the Zydus Cadila vaccine for the treatment of Covid-19 commenced at Jeevan Rekha Hospital here.

Health individuals in the age group of 12 years to 60 years have been identified for the human clinical trials of Zydus Cadila vaccine phase-2. The vaccine has been administered to 20 healthy individuals as per protocols of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and they were on expected lines, Director Dr. Amit Bhate told DH.

He said, "We are conducting phase-2 human clinical trials of Zydus Cadila. As per the norms of ICMR, more details cannot be divulged."

It may be recalled that Jeevan Rekha Hospital has also been conducting human clinical trials of Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotect, Hyderabad in association with ICMR for treatment of Covid-19. Phase-1 trials have commenced and phase-2 will commence next week after 14 days. It’s the only hospital here that has been conducting vaccine trials of two different vaccines for the treatment of Covid-19.