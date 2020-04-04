COVID-19 positive persons toured Mandya for 40 days

Deputy Commissioner Dr M V Venkatesh said that the five persons, who have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru, residents of Delhi, have travelled across Mandya district for 40 days.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, the DC said that besides, seven persons of Malavalli have taken part in the Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi from February 5 to 8. They returned to Malavalli on February 13 and were helping the persons from Delhi, during their tours in the region. They have been isolated and quarantined.

Venkatesh said, “10 persons, said to be clerics, took part in the Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz in January, left Delhi on January 27 and reached Mysuru on January 29. They have taken part in mass prayers in various mosques across Mandya district and have been involved in preaching. Among these 10 persons, five have tested positive.”

He said that these people have been preaching in Nagamangala from March 13 to 23. “They had stayed in the mosque and participated in all five mass prayers daily, over these days. From March 23, up to 29, they had stayed in Malavalli. Since the declaration of the lockdown, they were staying in a house near the mosque. When they were crossing over to Mysuru, on March 29, they were intercepted by Mysuru District Administration officials, at Bannur checkpost, and isolated,” said the DC.

“Twenty-four persons of Nagamangala, who had come in direct contact with the clerics from Delhi; the seven persons of Malavalli, who had been to Delhi; and their family members have been isolated and quarantined. Those who have participated in the Tablighi Jamaat’s Nizamuddin Markaz gatherings are not volunteering to provide details. If they are traced, cases will be filed against them,” said Venkatesh.