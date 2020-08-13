Covid-19 recoveries outnumber fresh cases in Dakshina Kannada

The surge in Covid-19 cases and fatalities continued in Dakshina Kannada district with the recording of 229 fresh cases and seven fatalities on Wednesday. However, on a positive note, the number of persons who recovered from novel coronavirus outnumbered fresh Covid-19 cases that were reported. A total of 498 persons recovered and were discharged from hospitals, home isolation in the district, officials said.

Among the infected, 113 were suffering from the symptoms of ILI and 11 with that of SARI. Among them, 36 infected were the primary contacts of already infected persons, while the contact tracing of 69 infected-persons were underway.

Among the fresh cases, 133 are from Mangaluru, 45 from Bantwal, 22 from Puttur, 5 from Sullia, 14 from Belthangady and 10 are from outside the districts.

The total positive cases in the distrit has increased to 7,825. The total active cases in the district is 2,349. A total of 59,750 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the district so far.

Among the seven fatalities, two were from Mangaluru, one each from Moodbidri and Bantwal and three were from other districts. All the deceased were suffering from comorbid conditions along with Covid-19 infection. The total deaths in the district has risen to 244.

Covid-18 in Dakshina Kannada:

Total positive cases: 7,825

Total active cases: 2,349

Total recoveries: 5,232