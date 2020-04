A COVID-19 survivor from Virajpet who was again admitted to the hospital after he complained of fever, has tested negative for the disease, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said.

The person had recovered from COVID-19 earlier and had returned to his native place. But, on Wednesday, was readmitted.

Even though the person has no threat of coronavirus, he has been kept under observation. The people need not panic and should not pay heed to rumours, Annies added.