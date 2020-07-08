Covid-19: Thermal screening must at meat stalls at Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

Thermal screening must at meat stalls at Chamarajanagar

Gayathri V Raj
  • Jul 08 2020, 13:49 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Want to purchase meat? Wear masks and undergo thermal scanning, say the meat sellers in Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district.

Gundlupet has turned into a Covid-19 hotspot in the district with more positive cases being reported from the taluk.

The traders have volunteered for a self-lockdown as a precautionary measure. The meat stall owners in Bheemanabeedu village in the taluk have gone a step ahead and have made thermal screening and masks mandatory for customers. Through this, they aim to create awareness on the importance of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Meat is sold only if the temperature level of the person is under control. If the thermal screening shows varied temperatures, they immediately inform the ASHA workers and the Health Department. However, no such incident has been reported so far, said Mohammed Sulaiman of the meat stall. 

Coronavirus
Chamarajanagar
Karnataka
COVID-19

