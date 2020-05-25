Covid: 2 test positive in Mandya, 1 in Hassan

After a spurt in Covid cases since the past few days, Mandya reported two positive cases and Hassan one case, on Monday.

While one case from Mandya has a travel history to Maharashtra, the other has a contact history with Patient (P) 869. P-2100 is a 65-year-old male from Maharashtra and P-2138 is a 14-year-old boy with contact history of P-869. With this, the total number of positive cases increased to 254.

Patient 2182, a 47 year-old male from Hassan has reported positive, and has a travel history of Maharashtra. The total number of cases is 99 in Hassan.

All are being treated at the designated Covid hospitals in Mandya and Hassan districts.