Covid cases continue to rise in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts

Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts continued to rise with DK reporting 298 fresh cases while Udupi reported 340 cases on Sunday. With this, the active cases in Dakshina Kannada rose to 1,267, while in Udupi it is 979.

About 10,287 samples have been tested in Dakshina Kannada. On Saturday, Dakshina Kannada had reported 295 new cases, while Udupi saw 186 cases.

Dakshina Kannada district nodal officer Dr Ashok said that a new Covid-19 cluster has been reported in a private medical college hostel in Mangaluru taluk, wherein 12 people tested positive. A total of 37 samples of the primary contacts of the already Covid-19 positive cases were tested from the cluster.

Of the 340 cases in Udupi district, 192 are asymptomatic. Among the taluks, Udupi has the highest with 262 cases (positivity rate is 4.88 per cent) while Kundapura has 29 cases (1.90 per cent positivity rate) and Karkala 49 cases (2.56 per cent positivity rate).

Across Udupi district, 279 are in home isolation, nine are in hospitals and 52 are in covid care centres.

