Covid dampens Akshaya Tritiya, Ramzan celebrations

The Covid-19 pandemic has dampened the spirits of the people, for the second consecutive year, making them celebrate the religious festivals with the family members, in the safety of their homes.

While Akshaya Tritiya falls on May 14, Ramzan festival is celebrated tentatively on May 13 or 14, this year.

Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be an auspicious day to bring home precious metals like gold and silver for prosperity. Ramzan is celebrated by the Muslim community, after the month-long fasting by offering mass prayers at mosques and also sharing love and brotherhood. The eagerness to bring home precious metals and inviting friends and relatives for a lavish feast has to wait till the pandemic is brought under control.

However, the Covid pandemic outbreak and subsequent lockdown has affected the Akshaya Tritiya season sale, as the jewellery shops across the country are closed and there has been restrictions on movement of vehicles and non-essential goods.

However, the popular jewellery showrooms are trying to lure the customers through various offers on digital platforms. "This is the second year in a row that the jewellery industry is going to miss Akshaya Tritiya sales due to the lockdown. Our experience of last year shows that not much sales happen online this year also. Hence, there are no expectations. Last year, we had encouraged the customers to book online so that the jewellery can be delivered after lockdown. But it did not work," said Vinod, owner of Rajesh Jewellers in Mandi Mohalla.

The pandemic has created havoc this year, with the number of people succumbing to the virus increasing every day. This has led to a negative consumer sentiment as they are dealing with the loss of near and dear ones, he said.

The pandemic has also stolen the spirit of Ramzan for the second year in a row. Meena Bazaar in Mandi Mohalla, which is abuzz with activity during the Ramzan, selling items like footwear, food, jewellery, clothes, furnishing to the skull cap and 'burqa', has gone totally silent this year also.

Hundreds of people, irrespective of religions, visit Meena Bazaar during Ramzan. They are involved not only in a shopping spree, but also to taste the mouth-watering samosas, faloodas and fruit juices.

Besides, the pandemic and the lockdown has left hundreds of roadside vendors in the lurch, who used to do good business during the month of Ramzan.

"Though some shops were open for a few days at Meena Bazaar initially, they were closed later, after the government announced first phase of lockdown. As the Muslim community people get into frantic buying during the last week, the lockdown has affected many small vendors," said a shop owner, a member of Meena Bazaar Welfare Association.

There are 200 permanent shops in the bazaar. Besides, hundreds do business on footpaths and push carts during the season.