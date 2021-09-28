Custom officers seize gold worth Rs 14.69 lakh at Mangalore International Airport

A youth from Kasargod attempting to smuggle gold worth Rs 14.69 lakh (weighing 310 grams and of 24 carat purity) into the country was detained by the Customs officials at the Mangalore International Airport on Tuesday.
The gold was cleverly concealed in a powder form inside the chocolate-coloured trouser worn by the passenger. The passenger arrived from Sharjah on an Indigo flight. A case was registered and investigations are on.
