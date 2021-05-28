Customs seizes gold worth Rs 13.2 lakh in Mangalore International Airport

Customs officers seized 262 grams of gold worth Rs 13.2 lakh at Mangalore International Airport.

Based on intelligence and profiling of passengers, Air Customs of MIA intercepted one Siddiqua Miqdam Hussain, aged 27 years, hailing from Bhatkal, who arrived from Dubai by Air India flight IX 384 on Friday.

Upon personal search and questioning, the said passenger was found to have concealed gold in paste form in his rectum. Gold weighing 262 grams of 24 karat purity valued at Rs 13,17,860 was recovered and seized.

The Air Customs team was led by Praveen Kandi, Deputy Commissioner, and other officers.