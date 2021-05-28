Customs seizes gold worth Rs 13.2 lakh in Mangaluru

Customs seizes gold worth Rs 13.2 lakh in Mangalore International Airport

Upon personal search and questioning, the said passenger was found to have concealed gold in paste form in his rectum

Naina J A
Naina J A, Mangaluru,
  • May 28 2021, 14:31 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 14:31 ist
Gold weighing 262 grams of 24 karat purity valued at Rs 13,17,860 was recovered and seized. Credit: Special Arrangement

Customs officers seized 262 grams of gold worth Rs 13.2 lakh at Mangalore International Airport.

Based on intelligence and profiling of passengers, Air Customs of MIA intercepted one Siddiqua Miqdam Hussain, aged 27 years, hailing from Bhatkal, who arrived from Dubai by Air India flight IX 384 on Friday.

Upon personal search and questioning, the said passenger was found to have concealed gold in paste form in his rectum. Gold weighing 262 grams of 24 karat purity valued at Rs 13,17,860 was recovered and seized.

The Air Customs team was led by Praveen Kandi, Deputy Commissioner, and other officers.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mangaluru
Karnataka
Mangalore International Airport
Gold

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics

Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics

Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre

Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

No end in sight as Colombia sees full month of protests

No end in sight as Colombia sees full month of protests

Vaccines and the coming third Covid-19 wave

Vaccines and the coming third Covid-19 wave

Lack of accountability is affecting cybersecurity

Lack of accountability is affecting cybersecurity

Five key battles in the Champions League final

Five key battles in the Champions League final

Bengaluru docs weigh in on alarmist message

Bengaluru docs weigh in on alarmist message

 