Dakshina Kannada: Cops to verify pro-Pak slogan video

The police is verifying a video wherein slogans, allegedly in favor of Pakistan, can be heard outside the counting center in Ujire in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada. The video, showing activists with SDPI flags on the road allegedly shouting pro-Pakistan slogans, is being circulated widely.

The pro-Pakistan slogan was heard after three seconds at the beginning of the video. A case has been registered and investigation will be taken up, said SP BM Laxmi Prasad.

The Belthangady police have registered a case against 10 to 15 activists belonging to the SDPI under IPC Sections 143, 124 A and 149

It was said that all the party workers were celebrating outside the counting center when their candidate's name was announced as the winner in the election. When this celebration reached its peak, suddenly pro-Pakistan slogans were heard.

When the celebrations by various party workers continued, Circle Inspector Sandesh rushed to the spot and dispersed the gathering. Later, even security was also strengthened.

The police has sought videos available with the public that would help them in carrying out the investigation. People with videos on the incident can send them to the district control room at 9480805300.