Davangere lad returns home safely from crisis-hit Afghanistan

Parents of Vinay from Sultanipura village in Davangere taluk heaved a sigh of relief after their son returned safely to Bengaluru from crisis-hit Afghanistan where he was employed.

Kumaraswamy S K, Vinay’s father told DH that Vinay returned to Bengaluru on Tuesday after witnessing the terrible incidents in Afghanistan. “We are glad that he returned to the motherland safely. We are feeling as if we have won a huge prize.”

The father said his son was serving as an automation engineer in Afghanistan since 2013.

He used to tell that he would not face any problem there as it was an American-based company. But fear gripped the family after the Taliban took over Afghanistan and violent incidents were reported there, he said.

Kumaraswamy said after knowing that the Taliban had arrived near Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on August 14, Vinay and different nationals working there appealed to their employers to provide protection to carry on the work. Following the promise of protection by the employer, Vinay carried on with his work.

But the situation worsened when the security staff of the apartment in which he was staying was killed by Taliban forces.

Vinay, who witnessed the terrible incident was very terrified. So he decided to return to India. With the help of Turkish armed forces, he boarded a plane at Hamid Karzai International Airport near Kabul and returned to India, his father said.

It may be mentioned here that Vinay did his BE in Instrumental Technology at Bapuji Institute of Engineering & Technology in the City in 2010-11.

Later, he worked in a private company in Bengaluru for about one year. Later, he worked in many countries and obtained employment in Afghanistan in 2013 through a company based in Dubai.