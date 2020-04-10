DC, team on toes; inspect containment zone

DC, team on toes; inspect containment zone in Mandya

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Mandya,
  • Apr 10 2020, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 22:25 ist
One of the roads in Swarnasandra in Mandya city, blocked. DH PHOTO

After a Covid-19 case was traced at Swarnasandra in Mandya city, the district administration has further tightened the lockdown measures.

All officials are on their toes, including DC M V Venkatesh and SP K Parashuram, supervising the security measures across the city.

Three kilometres around Swarnasandra Layout has been declared as containment zone and barricades have been erected. Movement of people and vehicles has been totally banned. The City Municipal Council and the taluk administration have been supplying essential commodities to the residents here, free of cost.

The Deputy Commissioner visited Swarnasandra on Friday and inspected the security measures.

He interacted with the residents, who asked him to further tighten the lockdown. Voluntary organisations have been distributing fruits, vegetables, coconut and milk to the residents. Social distancing was followed sincerely.

Around 5 kilometres have been declared as buffer zone. Health Department personnel and Asha workers are visiting houses for thermal screening. No one is allowed to venture on roads, except those visiting pharmacies or to buy essential items.

He visited petrol bunks and informed to fill fuel only to vehicles of government and bank officials. Those who do not possess pass or identity cards should not be allowed to enter the bunks, he warned.

Distribution of food packets to unorganised labourers, poor and destitutes continue in the district. Slum-dwellers were distributed free milk and essential items sufficient for 15 days.

