Deep foundation provided to Kannada flag at BCC in Belagavi

Kannada activists after installing the Kannada flag on a flag pole in front of Belagavi City Corporation (BCC), provided a foundation to the flag pole to ensure that it wasn't removed in their absence on Tuesday night.

Kannada activists had put their stay surrounding the flag pole overnight on Monday to ensure that it wasn't removed by the District Administration and City Police and had continued to sit surrounding it on Tuesday.

As police officials moved away from the BCC for a couple of hours for their other works, Kannada activists used the opportunity and dug the foundation for the flag pole. They laid bed concrete and installed the flag pole and also built around the support structure beside it.

Srinivas Talukar who led the installing of the Kannada flag and other activists continued to guard the flag pole for the second consecutive night.