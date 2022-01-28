DG (BCAS) reviews security preparedness at Mangaluru airport

Mangaluru airport's security preparedness reviewed

He said BCAS is focusing on the security of cargo operations to avoid any untoward incidents in the future

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 28 2022, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 23:38 ist
Jaideep Prasad, Director-General, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) inspects various facilities at Mangaluru International Airport. Credit: Special Arrangement

Director-General, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Jaideep Prasad, during his visit to Mangalore International Airport (MIA) convened a special security meeting in the presence of Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar.

MIA Chief Airport Officer Nirav Shah gave a detailed presentation on the airport’s vision.

Jaideep advised MIA to give utmost importance to security in future with a focus on security and related technological interventions.

He said BCAS is focusing on the security of cargo operations to avoid any untoward incidents in the future.

Jaideep said BCAS was also committed to the easing of doing business and granting security clearance to stakeholders who comply with norms.

Krishna Prakash, Chief Airport Security Officer (CASO) and Deputy Commandant of Aviation Security Group of CISF, station managers of airlines, submitted their suggestions in the open session that followed. 

Later, Jaideep visited the various facilities at MIA and gave suitable instructions to the officials.

