Dharwad is now zero coronavirus positive case district

The second test report of the Hosayellapur person, with a travel history to Australia and the Middle East, has turned negative. The second report arrived on Sunday. He was the only positive case reported in the district, and after treatment, he has been tested negative.

He was discharged from Hubballi’s Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), where he was being treated since March 22, on Sunday evening. However, the district administration in its media bulletin has mentioned that the district still has one COVID-19 positive case.

Sources said, as a precautionary measure, the district administration has decided to house him at an ‘undisclosed’ government facility for a few more days.

Doctors treating the person said, he had extended all support to the medical staff during his treatment. Medical experts, not attached to KIMS said, the district administration has taken a right decision by keeping him at an isolated place for a few more days as he could show symptoms again in future, and also to ensure that he does not face social backlash from his neighbours