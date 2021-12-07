DKBOA to introduce electronic ticket issuing machines in all buses in a phased manner

Dakshina Kannada Bus Operators Association (DKBOA), which had introduced ‘Chalo’ prepaid travel cards for commuters in the city buses, is set to introduce automated electronic ticket issuing machines that allows passengers to get tickets by tapping prepaid cards, on a pilot basis on route number 27 (between State Bank and Mangaladevi). The machine has been installed on buses that operate with one stage, with a fare of Rs 12.

The association has plans to introduce the machines in all the city buses in a phased manner, DKBOA President Jayasheela Adyanthaya said. There are more than 10 stage routes for city buses in Mangaluru. In the second stage, buses operating on route number 5, 29, and 18 will be introduced with the automated electronic ticket issuing machines. Daily commuters will have to tap the card on the machine, to avail tickets.

"The staff from Chalo are working on the system to introduce more stages in the ticket issuing machine, so that it can be used in all city buses,” he said. To give emphasis on digitalisation and cashless travel, even students will get Chalo cards. The students can avail 60 per cent concession on ticket charges using the card, he added.

City buses operating in the district for past 41 years had given upto 60 per cent concession to students worth Rs 14,74,50,762.65. In the past, the students were issued with manual student passes. Now, they will be given a Chalo Card.

“We want 90 per cent of the passengers to accept digital system using a Chalo card. Using the card, commuters can avail 10 per cent of concession on the travel. Chalo aims to phase out cash exchange, he said.

Chalo Card can be recharged at 45 recharging centres in the city and with the help of bus conductors. Adyanthaya said Chalo app is being used in 33 cities in the country. Chalo app live ticketing is used in 15000 buses in these cities. The Chalo app in Mangaluru has already integrated around 200 private buses in Mangaluru into a single live tracking.

With this, the time of waiting at the bus stop for the commuters are reduced as they can check the live location and arrival time of a bus on their mobilephone. There is good response for Chalo card in city buses with Rs 30 lakh recharges are done every month, he said.

A chalo card can be purchased from any of the chalo counters by presenting an Aadhaar Card or PAN Card. Passengers can also upload an online KYC at www.chalo.com/activate to obtain a QR code which will enable them to buy a Chalo Card from conductors in any of the city buses or at chalo recharge counters.

