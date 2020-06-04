Eight Kyrgyzstan nationals held for violating visa norms

Eight Kyrgyzstan nationals who had arrived in the city after attending a religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi were arrested on Wednesday, in connection with violation of visa norms. They were remanded in judicial custody till June 16. Two others who accompanied them have also been arrested.

They had arrived in the city on tourist visa for religion preaching. Complaints were registered at Gandhi Ganj and Town police stations against Kamal Azgar of Odisha, Abdulla Khuddus and the eight Kyrgyzstan nationals.

They were found residing at a mosque in the city on April 3. The medical staff, while conducting door-to-door health check-up in the old city, came across the Kyrgyzstan nationals and informed the police. The two others used to translate their speeches to Urdu and Hindi. Doctors examined those arrested and they were quarantined in the mosque itself, in the wake of the Coronavirus scare.

According to police, the Kyrgyzstan nationals came to Delhi in January itself and stayed there till March 8. They arrived in Bidar on March 10.

Before producing them before the court, their throat swab samples were sent to the lab twice for testing and the reports turned out to be negative. They have all been lodged at the district jail now.