Elephant menace bedevils farmers in Periyashanthi

A herd of four elephants from Periyashanthi and Mannagundi Reserve Forest have been causing extensive damage to crops in Kaukradi, Bhoothaladka, Honnajalu, Aanadka, Mannagundi and surrounding areas.

Arecanut, banana and paddy fields have been trampled upon by the herd of elephants.

Farmers Honnappa, Prasanna, Hariappa and others said that the menace has been on the rise in the last one month.

“We had replanted at the place where elephants had damaged crops in the past. The four elephants have been giving us sleepless night,” they said.

Dhananjay, another farmer, said, “Owing to Covid-19, we carried out farming with great difficulty. The herds have damaged the entire crop.”

Ranjith, another victim, said a lone tusker was creating ruckus all these days. Now, four elephants are engaged in the destruction. In spite of complaints, no measures have been initiated to chase the elephants.

“We are scared to come out of the house in the night fearing elephant attack. The forest department officials have given us a few crackers to burst to chase elephants,” said Naushad, another resident.

Fear has gripped the motorists travelling on the highway. The elephants that cross the road at night are a menace for drivers.

Though the officials had constructed trenches to check the elephants from straying into the villages, the trenches have been damaged by the elephants.

DCF Karikalan said, “We have considered the elephant menace in the area seriously. The issue was discussed in a meeting chaired by the district in-charge minister. A master plan had been prepared and sent to the government for approval.”

He said the department will give permission to lay solar fences in the areas where the elephants enter the plantations. The financial assistance will also be given by the department. Measures will be taken to provide compensation for the loss of crops.