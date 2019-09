The state Tourism Department has planned several initiatives to mark “Tourism Day” scheduled for September 27.

Addressing media persons on Monday, C T Ravi, Tourism, and Kannada and Culture Minister said that events had been planned across the state to mark the occasion. On account of Dasara, rural cuisine will be promoted along both sides of the highway in Ramanagar. In Mandya, tourists will get to experience rural lifestyle and several contests will be held, he said.