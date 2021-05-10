Fake identity card printing shop in Belagavi raided

Police raided a fake identity cards printing shop at Kadolkar Galli here and arrested two accused on Monday evening.

Printing shop Muchandi Printers was involved in the printing of fake identity cards in the name of financial institutions, industries, cooperative societies, and others.

Shop owner Vishwanath Muchandi, a resident of Kadolkar Galli, and system and printer operator Rohit Sunil Kutre, a resident of Bhatkande Galli were arrested.

Fake identity cards making systems and a printer were seized.

Khade Bazaar police have registered a case.