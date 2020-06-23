Feel ‘upside down’ at this amusement park

One can experience how the world would look, if it turned ‘upside down’ at an amusement park of the city. Deemed to be the first-of -its- kind in the country, ‘GRS Up Down Museum’, besides GRS Fantasy Park, is open since a few days.

The museum has many rooms, including kitchen, dining hall, living room and slanting room, that are all ‘upside down’. Vintage car and scooter models, tables, chairs and other furniture are part of it. If one takes photographs, it makes one feel as if they themselves are standing upside down.

Balakrishna Kini, operations head, said, “We have taken all precautions to safeguard our staff and guests. Compulsory hand sanitisation on entry, regular temperature check of staff and customers, half hourly sanitisation of whole area, complete social distancing between customers, special air filters for air-conditioning and treated fresh air units are in place.”

Ashwin Dange, business head, said, “We were ready to open the museum in March, but because of Covid-19 lockdown, we had to postpone it by three months. We also opened a drive-in restaurant recently. The museum will be open from 1 pm to 9 pm. However, the Water Park and Snow Park will remain closed, for now.”

Contact: 95900 80808.