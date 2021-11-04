Fish mills causing river pollution near Udupi: Complaint to NGT

Alleging that industrial effluents discharged to Udhayavara river near Udupi in Karnataka by industries, mostly fish mills, is leading to the death of fishes in the water body, an applicant has asked the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for the closure of such units immediately.

Kishore Kumar, a resident of Udhyavara, in his affidavit before the Southern Bench of the NGT alleged that an expert committee formed by the Tribunal earlier failed to go into details of the pollution.

"The Udhyavara river also known as Papnashini is home to various marine species both flora and fauna. The water is being used by human beings also. The office of the Zilla Panchayat has earlier reported that industries discharging industrial effluents from fish mills directly to the Udhyavara river and pointed out its serious impact. Even Udhyavara Gram Panchayat also expressed similar concerns," the applicant said.

"The joint committee appointed by the NGT earlier falsely reported otherwise. Still some industries discharging the wastages and wastewater directly go to the Udhyavara river and water pollution caused the death of fish. The Committee failed to discharge its duty in a fair manner and failed to report river pollution due to discharge of industrial wastewater," the applicant said.

The Southern Bench of the NGT has been hearing the matter and also formed a joint committee earlier for spot inspection.

Due to river pollution, a large number of fish have died near Pitrodi part of Udhyavara river, the applicant said in his counter-affidavit.

