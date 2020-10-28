Five arrested in murder of retired principal

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • Oct 28 2020, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2020, 22:23 ist
The suspects in the murder of a retired principal in Mysuru. DH PHOTO

The city police arrested five persons in connection with the murder of a 67-year-old principal in Mysuru recently.

Saraswathipuram police arrested Vishwanath Bhat, 52, headmaster of Vishwa Chetana Samskrutha Patashala; Nagesh, 37, a recovery officer at IDFC Bank; Niranjan, 22, construction worker; Siddaraju, 54, headmaster of Madiwalaswamy Samskrutha Patashala; and Parashiva, 55, assistant teacher; for allegedly killing Vishwa Chetana Samskrutha Patashala trustee Parashivamurthy on September 20.

According to the police, Parashiva gave the contract to Nagesh to kill the trustee. He had offered Rs 7 lakh and had assured a job at the school for killing the trustee. The trustee was allegedly harassing the employees to pay their salary and was exerting pressure on the employees to pay commission from their salary. Thus, Vishwanath and others plotted to kill Parashivamurthy.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) A N Prakash Gowda, the suspected killed Parashivamurthy on September 20, over personal revenge.

murder
principal
Mysuru

