KSRTC Shivamogga Division, on Friday, has suspended five more workers for not reporting for duty. While workers of regional transport corporation have carried on their strike demanding for the implementation of 6th pay commission report.

KSRTC Shivamogga Division Controller Naveen has issued an order suspending the workers Tyavara Naik, Veeresh Handegara, Shivakumar, H E Prakash and Kotresh. Four workers had been suspended on April 15.