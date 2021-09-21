Forest officials see similarities between killer tiger and carcass found

Assistant Conservator of Forest Sathish Kumar said that there were similarities between the tiger that killed a tribal boy of Ayyanakere and a carcass that was found recently.

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday, he said that the stripes on the body of the tiger that was found in camera trapping in July was similar to the tiger that had killed the tribal boy and the carcass found recently.

20-year-old Ganesh was killed in a tiger attack on September 8. Based on the pug marks, cameras were placed at 20 places. The pictures of the tiger that killed the youth were captured in two cameras. Following this, a cage was also placed to trap the tiger.

"Combing operation was launched with the help of elephants Ganesh, Arjuna, Balarama and Bheema to trace the tiger. The wild cat could not be spotted anywhere in the forest. However, jumbo Ganesh was helpful in tracing the carcass near Kallakere," he said.