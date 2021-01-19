Forum opposes shooting of film at MySugar factory

The Zilla Hitarakshana Samiti has opposed the shooting of a film starring Abhishek, son of MP A Sumalatha, at the historical MySugar factory premises.

In a press release, the members alleged that MP Sumalatha has misused the powers and taken permission for shooting a film, on MySugar premises. While the farmers have been staging protest against the privatisation of the sugar factory, the MP and the crew has sought permission from the factory management for the film shooting. The farmers are not allowed to go near the factory. The MP has been behaving as though the factory is her private property, they alleged.

While many are conspiring to encroach the factory property, the MP has been succumbing to the private lobby. Though there are plans to lease the factory for 40 years, the MP has not opposed it. She should explain her stand over the amendments to farm Acts, they stressed.

The shooting should be stopped immediately and a probe should be conducted on who had given permission for filming, they urged in a press release issued by Samiti president G Madegowda, members Sunanda Jayaram and others.

Meanwhile, MySugar factory president Shivalingegowda clarified that the film crew has taken necessary permission for filming, on the factory premises.