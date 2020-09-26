‘Fundraising for Ram Mandir hit by Covid-19’

Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt said that Covid-19 obstructed fund collection for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and a special campaign will be organised to raise funds soon.

The Swami was speaking to reporters, at Raghavendra Mutt on MG Road here, on Saturday. The construction of Ram Mandir is under progress. An account is opened at State Bank of India and the devotees can directly deposit the amount to the bank, he said.

"E-banking is adopted to avoid misuse of funds. I heard about misuse of funds through fake cheque books. No irregularities will be reported from now,” he said.

The seer said, "As Covid cases are on the rise, he was not able to visit Ayodhya. The works are delaying due to Covid. A special drive will be launched to raise funds for the construction."