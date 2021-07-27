G T Devegowda abuses PDO, directs him to behave properly

Chamundeshwari segment MLA G T Devegowda blasted panchayat development officer Gopalakrishna of Dhanaganahalli grama panchayat following a complaint by GP president Mahalakshmi and vice president Leelavathi here during a meeting on Tuesday.

He even abused the PDO.

During the progress review meeting of the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP), Mahalakshmi and Leelavathi complained that Gopalakrishna did not give proper information. He exhibited audacity if information of the panchayat works was sought.

This irked the MLA, who lambasted the PDO. He warned the PDO and directed him to behave properly.

“What do you think about women? You have to follow the orders of the president and vice president in democracy. Do you behave in the same way with your sisters?” he asked.

He asked TP executive officer Prem Kumar to suspend the PDO immediately. When the EO exhibited his helplessness, Devegowda asked the EO to analyse the conduct of the PDO and report to the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat.

“I will take up the issue with the CEO,” he said.