G T Devegowda abuses PDO, tells him to behave properly

G T Devegowda abuses PDO, directs him to behave properly

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 27 2021, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 22:26 ist
JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda. Credit: DH File Photo

Chamundeshwari segment MLA G T Devegowda blasted panchayat development officer Gopalakrishna of Dhanaganahalli grama panchayat following a complaint by GP president Mahalakshmi and vice president Leelavathi here during a meeting on Tuesday.

He even abused the PDO.

During the progress review meeting of the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP), Mahalakshmi and Leelavathi complained that Gopalakrishna did not give proper information. He exhibited audacity if information of the panchayat works was sought.

This irked the MLA, who lambasted the PDO. He warned the PDO and directed him to behave properly.

“What do you think about women? You have to follow the orders of the president and vice president in democracy. Do you behave in the same way with your sisters?” he asked.

He asked TP executive officer Prem Kumar to suspend the PDO immediately. When the EO exhibited his helplessness, Devegowda asked the EO to analyse the conduct of the PDO and report to the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat.

“I will take up the issue with the CEO,” he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

G T Devegowda
Mysuru
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

 