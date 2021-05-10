Gadag: Four Covid-19 patients die for want of ventilator beds

Four Covid-19 patients, in need of beds with ventilator support, died at the taluk hospital here on Monday.

All for victims had comorbid conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes and asthma.

Read | Karnataka government to upload bed, oxygen, drugs availability details on SAST portal

The deceased are: Kasturavva Mattur of Bidaralli in the taluk (admitted to hospital on Friday), Mabubi of Mundargi (admitted on Monday), Kanakappa Talavar of Budhihal (admitted a week back) and Neelamma of Koppal taluk.

The doctors at taluk hospital had referred all four to a hospital equipped with ventilator beds. But the family members of the patients could not find beds with ventilator support. All four died for want of ICU beds, the taluk hospital sources said.