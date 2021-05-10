Gadag: 4 Covid patients die for want of ventilator beds

Gadag: Four Covid-19 patients die for want of ventilator beds

All for victims had comorbid conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes and asthma

DHNS
DHNS, Mudargi (Gadag dist),
  • May 10 2021, 22:05 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 00:55 ist
The doctors at taluk hospital had referred all four to a hospital equipped with ventilator beds. But the family members of the patients could not find beds with ventilator support. Credit: PTI File Photo

Four Covid-19 patients, in need of beds with ventilator support, died at the taluk hospital here on Monday.

All for victims had comorbid conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes and asthma.

The deceased are: Kasturavva Mattur of Bidaralli in the taluk (admitted to hospital on Friday), Mabubi of Mundargi (admitted on Monday), Kanakappa Talavar of Budhihal (admitted a week back) and Neelamma of Koppal taluk.

The doctors at taluk hospital had referred all four to a hospital equipped with ventilator beds. But the family members of the patients could not find beds with ventilator support. All four died for want of ICU beds, the taluk hospital sources said.

