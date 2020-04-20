Government launches online CET, NEET coaching

The Department of Higher Education has launched an online coaching for Common Entrance Test (CET), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) through the 'GetCETGo' platform.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa inaugurated the platform on Monday. The government said the programme will benefit over 1.94 lakh students registered for CET 2020.

"Following the lockdown, several students who have registered for NEET and CET are unable to attend coaching classes.. We have decided to help students through online coaching classes," said Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan.