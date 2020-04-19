‘Government won’t allow anyone to cut wages’

Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar said here on Sunday that state government will not allow anyone to cut wages of any labourers.

Speaking to reporters after interacting with construction labourers employed at several sites in the city, he directed their employers to ensure the supply of adequate gloves and sanitisers for the workers. “The government will not allow anyone to reduce the wages of construction labourers or other employees,” he said while responding to a question.

During his visits, several construction labourers urged the minister to provide transport facilities to them to return to their villages. At a construction site near Hebbal, the labourers complained that though they were forced to buy their own food as the construction company refused to provide the food during the lockdown. The minister said grocery kits will be supplied to them.