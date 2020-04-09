Govt committed to tackle coronavirus: Somanna

District In-charge Minister V Somanna said that the state government has taken all measures to tackle COVID-19 and legal action will be initiated against the authorities of Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generics, which is related to 26 COVID-19 positive cases.

The minister was speaking to reporters, at the government guesthouse, here. He said Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar and Superintendent of Police (SP) C B Ryshyanth have taken all measures to contain COVID-19.

“The SP has served a legal notice to the authorities and investigation is underway about the outbreak of COVID-19. We have discussed the issue at the Cabinet meeting and have brought Jubilant Company issue to the notice of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa,” Somanna said.

Somanna said that the authorities have been distributing ration to card holders at their doorsteps and all 100% beneficiaries will receive ration in another three days. “A few people in the city have not applied for ration cards. I have directed the authorities to identify such families and distribute ration,” he said.

The district has a total of 1,011 fair price shops and there are 7.61 lakh card holders. The authorities have distributed ration to 68% of the families, he said.

Somanna said that CM Yediyurappa will decide on continuing lockdown on April 11.

“The ministers have expressed their opinion about the lockdown in the Cabinet meeting on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss with chief ministers of all states on April 11 through video conference. Yediyurappa will take a final call, as per the directions of the PM, Somanna said.